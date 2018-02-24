Body found, Polk county man charged

POLK COUNTY, SC

On January 31, 2018 the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office that Karen Denise Jenkins was missing. Ms. Jenkins was last seen on her way to Polk County, N.C. in November of 2017.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office learned that Ms. Jenkins was dating Jeremy Bradshaw.

Jeremy Bradshaw eventually led investigators to a family member’s home on Old Highway 19 just outside of Columbus, N.C. and indicated that he had placed Ms. Jenkins’ deceased body in an abandoned well on the property in November of 2017.

Investigators uncovered what are believed to be human remains buried in the well. Mr. Bradshaw is now charged with Concealing a Death and Obstruction of Justice and is currently being held in the Polk County Jail under a $50,000 bond. Other charges could be forthcoming pending further investigation.

The cause of death is still under investigation and the remains have not been positively identified. The remains are being sent for an autopsy. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted in this investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Tryon Police Department, the Town of Tryon, and the 29-B District Attorney’s Office.