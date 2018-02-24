Crowd watches Rev. Billy Graham procession in Black Mountain

Related Coverage Billy Graham to lie in honor at U.S. Capitol

BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (WSPA) – The body of the late Reverend Billy Graham is now at his library in Charlotte.

Reverend Graham passed away Wednesday at the age of 99.

People watched the entire procession, which started near his home in Western North Carolina.

The casket for the late Reverend Graham started the journey at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove Asheville as people along the way paid their respects.

“The people who don’t know him who look at him as this icon – he was that person,” said Stephanie Trantham. “The amazing thing about Mr. Graham and I think that I would hope everyone could know about him coming from his home town: The person that you envision in your mind is the person that he was.”

Thrantham was among the hundreds of people waiting for the procession in her hometown of Black Mountain, minutes from Reverend Graham’s home in Montreat.

“I can’t tell you how amazing he’s been for this community and for the people here,” said Trantham.

By lawn chair or their own two feet, people of all ages lined both sides of State Street Saturday morning.

“This is the last time,” said Ora Kerlee. “As a Christian, he’s meant a lot. We’ve watched him all through the years. It was awfully good to see tv and see someone that was from your hometown.”

Nancy Tyler traveled from Hendersonville to watch the procession.

“It is a milestone in history to be able to say goodbye to someone so wonderful a servant of the lord,” said Tyler. “He was great. We’ll miss him here but we know he’s having a great time now.”

When the the motorcade crept over the hill on State Street, downtown Black Mountain grew somber as the hearse rolled through.

Cell phone cameras captured the moment most won’t forget.

Trantham couldn’t hold back the tears.

“It kind of felt more final,” she said. “I think that’s what makes me most emotional is that umm.. he’s happy. He’s.. he’s happy.”

Reverend Graham will be buried at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.

Graham will then lie in repose at the library for the public to pay their respects Monday and Tuesday. Then, he’ll be taken to the United States Capitol.

His private funeral is next Friday.