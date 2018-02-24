How parents and students should report school safety threats

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Two Greenville County students were recently arrested for threats they made involving their schools.

The district says evidence shows there was no way the students could’ve carried out the threats, but panic still ensued.

“If you see something say something, if you hear something say something,” Beth Brotherton, Greenville County Schools Director of Communications said.

That is what Greenville County Schools wants you to do if you hear of a threat involving a school.

Director of Communications Beth Brotherton says just don’t say it on social media.

“They might believe that they’re trying to protect their fellow students by passing along these things that they see on social media that maybe they are trying to warn their classmates”

Brotherton says spreading potential threats on social media makes the situation worse, it’s harder for investigators to track the source of the threat.

Instead, she advises students and parents to tell a school official or police.

Brotherton says administrators work daily with Greenville County deputies and officers with six other police departments to monitor social media.