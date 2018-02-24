IOC recommends upholding ban of Russia through Winter Games

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) The International Olympic Committee executive board has recommended upholding the ban of Russia from the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The full membership will vote on the proposal Sunday ahead of the closing ceremony.

IOC President Thomas Bach says a condition for Russia’s reinstatement is no further positive drug tests at these Olympics. Two of the four athletes who tested positive in Pyeongchang were competing as ”Olympic Athletes from Russia.”

Russia was banned from the Olympics because of a massive doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Games.

