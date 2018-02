UNION, SC (WSPA) – An Inman man was killed after he was struck by a train in Union County, according to Sheriff David Taylor.

Sheriff Taylor says 31-year-old Landon Robert Bridges died at the scene along Jonesville Highway just north of Union.

Investigators believe Bridges was walking along the railroad tracks when he was hit.

The train involved was a Norfolk Southern freight train. Railroad Police have been notified about the incident.