Prospective teachers attend job fair in Spartanburg



SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Many prospective teachers showed up for a job fair hosted by several Upstate school districts, Saturday morning.

The Upstate Educator Career Fair was held at the CLC Ballroom in USC Upstate.

All seven Spartanburg County districts along with Cherokee and Union County schools participated in the fair.

The districts were looking for candidates interested in certified teaching positions for the 2018/2019 school year.

Representatives from the SC Department of Education were also on hand to meet with candidates who may want to enter education through alternative certification paths.