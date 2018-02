LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman has died after a single-car crash in Laurens County, Sunday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Fairview Road near Gray Court shortly before 6:30am when a car ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

The Laurens County Coroner identified the victim as 40-year-old Amany Bolden of Ware Shoals.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car and died.