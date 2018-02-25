2 churches vandalized in Greenville Co.





GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after two churches were vandalized overnight in Greenville County.

The churches, Spring Life Community Church on Holland Road and Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal M.I. on Piedmont Highway, both had words and symbols spray painted on them.

The vandalism consisted of Spanish words with references to Billy Graham and the devil.

Greenville County deputies say the vandalism happened sometime between 5:00pm Saturday and 8:00am Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office say they don’t yet have any suspects or leads in either case.