21st Ranked USC Falls in Series Finale with Charleston Southern, 4-2

COLUMBIA (USC SID) – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to Charleston Southern, 4-2 in the series finale between the two teams Sunday afternoon (Feb. 25).

Charleston Southern got the scoring started in the top of the third off a triple from Mike Sconzo that scored two runs. South Carolina came back in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI triple by LT Tolbert scored TJ Hopkins, cutting the Buccaneer lead to 2-1.

Charleston Southern earned two more runs in the top of the fifth with a RBI triple from Alex Andronica and a sacrifice fly from Adam Andrew, making the score 4-1 Buccaneers.

A rain delay stopped play with two outs in the top of the sixth for an hour and 13 minutes. Play resumed at 2:30 p.m., and freshman John Gilreath entered on the mound for the Gamecocks following the delay and allowed just one hit and struck out a pair in 3.1 innings of relief.

South Carolina had a rally going in the bottom of the eighth as Carlos Cortes walk and went to third on a throwing error off the at-bat of Hopkins. Bride and Tolbert both walked, forcing in a run to make it 4-2, but a flyout ended the threat.

Ridge Chapman took the loss for the Carolina, striking out five Bucs and allowing three hits and four runs in 5.2 innings pitched. Tyler Weekley allowed just two hits and a run with two strikeouts in five innings to earn the win.

GAMECHANGER

Charleston Southern scored twice in the top of the fifth inning off a triple and sacrifice fly to give the Bucs a 4-1 lead.

KEY STAT

Following the rain delay, John Gilreath held the Buccaneers at bay, allowing just one hit in 3.1 innings of relief. Gilreath has not allowed a run in 11.1 innings of action this season.

NOTABLE

LT Tolbert continued his success at the plate with a pair of hits, including a triple, in three at bats. Tolbert carries an eight-game hitting streak into Tuesday’s game vs. Furman.

The rain delay, which lasted 1:13, started with a runner on first and two out in the top of the sixth inning.

Sunday’s attendance was 6,353, upping the season total to 53,176 after eight games.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks will take on Furman this Tuesday (Feb. 27) at 4 p.m. at Founders Park.