Dorman and Southside Boys and Wade Hampton Girls Advance to State Title Game in Columbia

Greenville –

Myles Tate scores a team high 11 points to lead Dorman past Wade Hampton, 44-36 in the 5A Boys Upper State Final.

Jamal Burke scores a game high 18 points to lead Southside past Walhalla, 54-46 in the 3A Boys Upper State Final.

Wade Hampton gets 16 points from Greyson Boone to get a victory over Woodmont, 50-47 in OT in the 5A Girls Upper State Final.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class AA Lower State

Semifinal

Carvers Bay 69, Marion 52

Class AA Upper State

Semifinal

Gray Collegiate Academy 49, W.J. Keenan 46

Class AAA Lower State

Semifinal

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 46, Wade Hampton (H) 40

Class AAA Upper State

Semifinal

Southside 54, Walhalla 46

Class AAAAA Lower State

Semifinal

Irmo 49, Blythewood 48

Class AAAAA Upper State

Semifinal

Dorman 44, Wade Hampton (G) 36

SCISA Class AAA

State Championship

Porter-Gaud 80, First Baptist 63

SCISA Class AA

State Championship

Spartanburg Day 74, Trinity Byrnes School 41

SCISA Class A

State Championship

Anderson Christian 75, Newberry Academy 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class AA Lower State

Semifinal

Mullins 54, Marion 43

Class AA Upper State

Semifinal

W.J. Keenan 55, Christ Church Episcopal 47

Class AAA Lower State

Semifinal

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 46, Swansea 40

Class AAA Upper State

Semifinal

Newberry 67, Seneca 58

Class AAAAA Lower State

Semifinal

Spring Valley 55, Goose Creek 53

Class AAAAA Upper State

Semifinal

Wade Hampton (G) 50, Woodmont 47, OT

SCISA Class AAA

State Championship

Hammond 42, Cardinal Newman 31

SCISA Class AA

State Championship

Trinity Byrnes School 44, Pee Dee Academy 41

SCISA Class A

State Championship

Laurens Academy 48, Patrick Henry Academy 34