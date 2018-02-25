Guide to the public visitation for Rev. Billy Graham

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – Members of the public will get a chance to pay their respects to Rev. Billy Graham on Monday and Tuesday at the Graham Family Homeplace in Charlotte.

The Graham Family Homeplace is where Billy Graham lived as a teenager in Charlotte and was moved to its current location next to the Billy Graham Library in 2006.

The public visitation will be open Monday, February 26 and Tuesday, February 27 between the hours of 8:00am and 10:00pm.

His body will lie in repose in a closed casket.

There will be no parking on site so visitors will be required to park at one of two lots off-site and take a shuttle to the Graham Family Homeplace.

The two parking lots are:

Operation Christmas Child Processing Center

7100 Forest Point Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28217

Charlotte Business Valet, Lot 2 (self-parking)

5613 Wilkinson Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28208

The free shuttles will run from 7:30am to 9:30pm each day.

READ: Public visitation guide (PDF)

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or to the Billy Graham Library Endowment.

Visitors will not be allowed to bring cameras, video recorders, backpacks, purses or bags larger than a clutch, pets (except service animals as defined by the ADA), signs or banners, promotional items, coolers (unless needed for medical supplies), food or beverages, or weapons. Cellphones will be allowed but must be silenced while in the viewing area.

The public is also asked to be prepared for all possible weather conditions due to the possibility of long lines outside.