Man accused of riding horse on freeway while drunk

LONG BEACH, CA (WSPA/CBS News) – Investigators in Southern California say a man was arrested for riding his horse down a freeway while drunk.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Luis Perez took his horse on the 91 Freeway in the Long Beach area.

Perez failed a sobriety test and was arrested by CHP officers for having a blood alcohol level of more than double the legal limit.

The horse was unhurt and is with a family member of Perez.

CHP shared pictures of the encounter on social media as a warning to others.

We get a chuckle out of the interesting situations we encounter from time to time, but one thing the CHP does not do is “horse” around with DUI. — CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) February 25, 2018