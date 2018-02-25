Man accused of riding horse on freeway while drunk

LONG BEACH, CA (WSPA/CBS News) – Investigators in Southern California say a man was arrested for riding his horse down a freeway while drunk.
According to the California Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Luis Perez took his horse on the 91 Freeway in the Long Beach area.
Perez failed a sobriety test and was arrested by CHP officers for having a blood alcohol level of more than double the legal limit.
The horse was unhurt and is with a family member of Perez.
CHP shared pictures of the encounter on social media as a warning to others.