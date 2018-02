BLACKSBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are responding to the scene of a reported home invasion and shooting in Blacksburg.

According to Cherokee County dispatch, the shooting was reported shortly after 10:15pm.

Dispatchers say two people have been injured, including one person with minor injuries.

Blacksburg Police and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

