Unknown substance leaking into McDowell Co. creek, officials say

MARION, NC (WSPA) – Officials in McDowell County say an unknown petroleum-like substance is leaking into Youngs Fork Creek in Marion.

The substance is entering the creek near the intersection of Rutherford Road and Georgia Avenue.

County officials say people should avoid any recreational activities along the creek until further notice.

People should also avoid contact with the water between the leak and North Muddy Creek.

The source of the substance is currently unknown.

Officials are investigating to determine if the substance is hazardous to people or livestock.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is testing water samples and planning for control and remediation of the problem.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the Health Department at 828-652-2921.