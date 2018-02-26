5 students charged after threats made at Greenville Co. schools

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Five students in Greenville County Schools were arrested last week after reports of threats.

According to a news release from the school system, on Wednesday two students at were charged after allegedly making threats on social media.

A student at Woodmont Middle School reportedly sent a message to a student at Hughes Academy, and the student at Hughes made verbal comments in reaction to the message while at school.

According to the police, the Woodmont student was charged with unlawful communications and the Hughes Academy student was charged with disturbing school.

Officials said the incident was between the two students and was unrelated to the school.

On Thursday, Greenville Middle Academy administrators were notified about a student who had reportedly threatened violence at the school.

Administrators called law enforcement and an investigation began into the incident.

The student who made the threat was suspended and law enforcement determined that the student did not have access to a weapon.

The student was arrested for disturbing schools after allegedly making the threats.

One student at Beck Academy was arrested for Unlawful Communications and one Greenville High School student was arrested for Disturbing Schools, according to Greenville Police.

Police stressed that none of the threats were imminent threats and no weapons were found.

Greenville Police say they have a zero tolerance policy for any threat.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s Sgt. Ryan Flood issued information on Monday based on the number of threats received since the shooting took place in Florida.

Flood said the numbers represent just the threats themselves and not the number of actual calls and tips received, and also added that these are just the numbers from schools that the sheriff’s office is responsible for:

Alleged Threats: 10 total

Carolina High School – 1

Woodmont High School – 5

Southside High School – 1

Blue Ridge High School – 1

Sevier Middle School – 1

Lakeview Middle School – 1

Corroborated Threats: 2 total

Ralph Chandler Middle School – 1 (arrest made)

Blue Ridge High School – 1 (arrest made)

Bomb Threats: 2 total

Woodmont High School – 1

Eastside High School – 1 (still active)