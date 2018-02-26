Belton Honea Path H.S. student charged with disturbing schools

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s office deputies arrested a 17-year-old Belton Honea Path High School student after a note was found referencing a possible shooting at the school.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, on Feb. 15 around 1 p.m., the school’s SRO was notified that a note was found in the parking lot of the high school.

During the investigation, a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with disturbing schools.

The teen was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center, where they have since posted bond and have been released.