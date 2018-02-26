Exit 80 on I-85S in Spartanburg Co. to close through April

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Transportation said the Interstate 85 southbound entrance and exit ramps will be temporarily closed at Exit 80 starting Wednesday through April.

According SCDOT, the I-85 southbound entrance and exit ramps at Exit 80 closure — S-42-57/Gossett Road — are anticipated to be closed to traffic until April 6, weather permitting.

The entrance and exit ramps closure is for widening of 21 miles of Interstate 85 between mile markers 77 and 98 in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties.

Construction areas will be marked and detours will be put in place during this time.

I-85 southbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 78 (US-211/ Chesnee Highway) and then back to I-85 northbound to Exit 80 (Gossett Road), which is approximately 2.80 miles.

According to SCDOT, to access I-85 southbound from Gossett Road, traffic will travel to Sha Lane to US-221 to I-85 southbound, which is around .3 miles.