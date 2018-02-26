Funeral license suspended after body found stored for years

The license of an Upstate funeral home has been suspended by Labor Licensing and Regulation after a body meant to be cremated in 2015, was recently found in a closed room.

First Family Funeral and their funeral director’s licence was temporarily suspended on Friday. The Spartanburg County Coroner released that Mary Alice Pitts Moore’s body was found in a closed room in the funeral home, when the family had been told she was cremated in 2015.

First Family is co-owned by Lawrence Meadows and Roderick Cummings, according to their website and Facebook page. Meadow’s funeral director license was revoked in April of 2015, over issues involving a client’s insurance policy.

The revocation of a funeral director’s license means that the person can no longer practice a funeral service, embalm a body, transport the dead, make funeral arrangements or perform the service.

Vickie Ouzts’ mother died in August of 2015, and states that Meadows performed all aspects of her mother’s funeral, including making all of the arrangements. Ouzts states that her mother had two life insurance policies, one that fully covered the funeral, and another that listed her as the beneficiary. Ouzts states she has never received the $6,000 from the policy, but that it incorrectly went to First Family. Ouzts’ received a $2,000 check at one point, but it bounced for insufficient funds. Ouzts sued First Family and was awarded a full judgement.

In Spartanburg County a woman sued First Family last year after she stated that the funeral home filed a “false amount of the New York life insurance, charging me more than what was due”. The judge recently sided with this family.

LLR license checks show that Meadows previously owned Ferguson & Meadows Funeral Home at 730 Church Street in Spartanburg. LLR states that Ferguson & Meadows closed in 2012.

First Family’s current funeral director, Darryl Mattison, license was also temporarily suspended.

SLED is continuing their investigation into the situation, stating they are working with the Attorney General and the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to see what charges, if any will be filed in this case.