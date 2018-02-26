Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 Vinnie passes away

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials announced the passing of K9 Vinnie on Monday.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, K9 Vinnie started serving the community in July 2008 and was certified Single Purpose Narcotic Detection Canine “with an exceptional ability for locating narcotics.”

“His primary job was to deter illegal narcotics from entering our Greenville County Schools,” according to the post. “K9 Vinnie touched the lives of thousands of students from kindergartners to young adults through his countless classroom demonstrations, always displaying his high drive and determination to find drugs.”

According to the post, Vinnie reportedly conducted over 900 narcotic sniffs within the schools.

The sheriff’s office said the K9 also worked with the United States Postal Inspection Service during their investigations and seizures of illegal narcotics.

“K9 Vinnie is responsible for finding over a thousand pounds of narcotics and over a million dollars in U.S. currency,” according to the post.

Vinnie retired in April 2017 and continued to be in the care of his handler Master Deputy Jumper after being diagnosed with early stages of laryngeal paralysis.

According to the post, Vinnie passed away on Feb. 25.