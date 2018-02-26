1 shot to death after roommate argument in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say one man is dead after a shooting following an argument between two roommates in Greenville County, Monday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene around 8:30pm for a gunshot victim.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a man dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument between roommates.

The shooter has been taken into custody but no charges have been filed yet, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

