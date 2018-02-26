Haley says daughter accepted to Clemson nursing program

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is celebrating her daughter’s achievements at her own alma mater.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said on Twitter Sunday that her daughter Rena had been accepted into the nursing program at Clemson University.
Haley wrote, “We are so proud of you Rena.” She also posted a photo of her daughter at age three, saying she had told a pre-school teacher she wanted to study nursing at Clemson.
Haley and her husband met while attending Clemson. Rena is currently a sophomore there.
