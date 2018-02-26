Haley says daughter accepted to Clemson nursing program

The Associated Press Published:
In this Jan. 8, 2015 photo, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley along with her family, husband Michael, daughter Rena, and son Nalin sit for a portrait in the drawing room of the Governor's Mansion, in Columbia, S.C. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Haley as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, the first woman tapped for a top-level administration post during his White House transition so far. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is celebrating her daughter’s achievements at her own alma mater.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said on Twitter Sunday that her daughter Rena had been accepted into the nursing program at Clemson University.

Haley wrote, “We are so proud of you Rena.” She also posted a photo of her daughter at age three, saying she had told a pre-school teacher she wanted to study nursing at Clemson.

Haley and her husband met while attending Clemson. Rena is currently a sophomore there.

