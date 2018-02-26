Haley says daughter accepted to Clemson nursing program

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is celebrating her daughter’s achievements at her own alma mater.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said on Twitter Sunday that her daughter Rena had been accepted into the nursing program at Clemson University.

Haley wrote, “We are so proud of you Rena.” She also posted a photo of her daughter at age three, saying she had told a pre-school teacher she wanted to study nursing at Clemson.

Haley and her husband met while attending Clemson. Rena is currently a sophomore there.

This is what Rena told her Pre-school teacher when she was 3 years old. Our hearts are full that this week she was accepted into Clemson’s Nursing Program. You can do anything with prayer, work, and passion. We are so proud of you Rena! 💗 ( She is 3rd from the right) #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/fQTpfhd64b — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) February 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.