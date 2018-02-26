Help deputies find armed robbery suspect in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at an area convenience store on Saturday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the robbery happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Fast Break, located at 840 Emma Road in Asheville.

The suspect, believed to be a male, was armed with what appeared to be a long barrel shotgun with a dark colored stock, and possibly a stainless or lightly blued barrel.

According to the release, the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, black gloves, dark shoes with white bottoms and had his face covered with a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.