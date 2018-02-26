Help deputies find missing teen in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Jonathan Lee Reece, 16, was last seen on Feb. 23.

Reece was described as having brown hair, brown eyes, weighs around 150 pounds and is around 5-foot-5 inches tall.

He reportedly last seen wearing a gray Under Armor hoodie, red jogger pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Adrienne Wallace at 828-287-6069.