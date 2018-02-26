Help detectives find missing 15-year-old girl in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for missing 15-year-old girl.

According to a sheriff’s office flyer, Alexia Britton, of Leicester, NC, was reported as a missing/runaway juvenile to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 23.

Britton reportedly walked away from her family home in the 100 block of Surrett Cove Road in the Sandy Mush community.

According to the sheriff’s office, Britton may be with her boyfriend, Austen Wright, and she is also “known to use illegal narcotics and may frequent known drug areas.”

Britton was last known to be in the Black Mountain area of Buncombe County, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is described as being 5-foot-5 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown hair.

Anyone with information on Britton’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-255-5555.