Hundreds gather in Charlotte to pay their respects to late Rev. Billy Graham

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – People did not let the weather keep them from saying their goodbyes to Rev. Billy Graham, as folks from all walks of life walked through The Graham Family Homeplace on Monday.

Sherry Hernandez was among many gathered Monday who said she was touched by Graham’s messages and wanted to say goodbye to America’s Pastor.

“He really touched my heart,” Sherry Hernandez said. “Everything he said I felt he was talking to me directly.”

“It was from his heart,” she added.

Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush also made an appearance at the homeplace on Monday to pay their respects.

“If there’s such a thing as a humble shepherd of the Lord, Billy Graham is that person,” Bush said. “I am unbelievably blessed to have met him. I also have the honor of bringing my mother and Dad’s greeting to Franklin and family. Billy Graham and Dad were great buddies and I know he wished he could’ve come, too, but he can’t move around much these days. Anyway, God bless Billy Graham.”

Umbrellas in hand as the heavens opened up, the rain didn’t stop people from showing up. Graham’s simple wooden casket was closed as people passed by from all walks of life.

“It’s just memories,” Hernandez said. “I’m just so grateful you know that I was blessed to be able to actually hear him preach.”

“He’d be coming into town, I’d make sure I was at his crusades,” she said.

17-year-old Jackson and his 8-year-old brother, Cooper, shows that Graham’s legacy lives on.

“He was a very famous preacher and he grew up here,” Cooper said.

Jackson said, “I’m doing a report on him, too, in History class.”

The history of a pastor who’s impact is immeasurable.

“Bittersweet that this…it’s not over, but he was an incredible person that God …He used him as a vessel and he was an incredible vessel,” Hernandez said.

Graham will lie in repose again on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

President Bill Clinton is expected to be visiting The Graham Family Homeplace on Tuesday.