Inmate who escaped from work detail killed in crash in Gastonia

GASTONIA, NC (WSPA) – A minimum custody inmate at Gaston Correctional Center, who escaped his outside work assignment on Monday afternoon, was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

According to North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the inmate — later identified as David A. Woods, 46 — was reported missing around 12:50 p.m. and was reportedly driving a City of Lowell Ford truck when it crashed at Exit 14 off of Interstate 85 around 2:15 p.m.

Woods was originally from New Hanover County and was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and was convicted on May 25, 1995.

Gastonia Police Department officers are investigating the crash and the Division of Prison will be investigating the inmate’s escape.