Job fair at Anderson Univ. helping statewide teacher shortage

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The need for teachers continues to grow in South Carolina as data shows more and more are leaving the field for new careers.

It’s not just current teachers who are leaving, but statistics show that students enrolling as education majors at South Carolina colleges and universities has dropped nearly 30 percent in the last four years. Now school districts are scrambling to fill hundreds of openings.

“One of the most common offenders is the lack of support at the district or building level and issues related to classroom management and those are two of the biggest issues of why teachers are leaving,” said Mark Butler, Dean at the College of Education at Anderson University.

But Anderson University’s program is actually growing with enrollment increasing by 57 percent in the last decade. So to help get more teachers in the classroom, the university hosted a networking event on Monday with 42 different school districts from South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

The event gave both the students and districts an opportunity to bond and see if they would be a good fit to help build retention and not just fill the holes.