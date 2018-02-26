Public paying respects to Billy Graham, who died at age 99

The Associated Press
Pall bearers carry the casket with the body of Billy Graham in front of family members to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Graham's body was brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 24, as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A four-day period for the public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham is beginning at his boyhood home in North Carolina.

Mourners will file past Graham’s body starting at 8 a.m. Monday. The man called “America’s Pastor” is lying in repose in a closed casket at the home his father built in 1927 on their Charlotte dairy farm, which was long ago swallowed by urban sprawl. It was moved and restored by his library and is on the same campus as the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Graham’s body will spend two days at his library and then lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and Thursday. Graham’s funeral is Friday in North Carolina with President Donald Trump and others expected.

Graham died Wednesday at age 99.

People hold signs to pay their respects as the hearse carrying the body of Rev. Billy Graham travels through Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, Pool)

