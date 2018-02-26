Remembering Rev. Billy Graham: Live coverage Friday at noon

Related Coverage Funeral details for Rev. Billy Graham in Charlotte

(WSPA) – We will have continuing coverage throughout the week on Rev. Billy Graham leading up to his funeral on Friday.

7 News will have live coverage of the funeral starting at noon on Friday, and will also bring you updates on our 7 News App, which is free to download in the app store.

The following is the schedule of events Tuesday through Friday:

TUESDAY, FEB. 27

8:00am to 10:00pm – Billy Graham’s body will lie in repose in a closed casket at the the Graham Family Homeplace next to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. OPEN TO PUBLIC.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28

*VISITING HOURS – Billy Graham’s body will lie in honor in a closed casket in the Capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C. OPEN TO PUBLIC.

THURSDAY, MAR. 1

*VISITING HOURS – Billy Graham’s body will lie in honor in a closed casket in the Capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C. OPEN TO PUBLIC.

FRIDAY, MAR. 2

NOON – Private funeral service begins. Located under a tent in the parking lot of Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. Open to 2,300 invited guests, only. Expected to last 90 minutes.

TBD – Private interment begins in the Prayer Garden at the Billy Graham Library after funeral ends.

The Billy Graham Library is located at 1 Billy Graham Parkway in Charlotte, N.C.