SC governor hopeful officially kicks off primary bid

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A Republican hoping to be South Carolina’s next governor is officially kicking off her campaign.

Catherine Templeton is traveling around the state Monday to open campaign offices in Greenville, Rock Hill, West Columbia and Mount Pleasant. Her campaign says she’s also holding a statewide tele-town hall Monday night.

Templeton formerly served as South Carolina’s labor and public health chief. Earlier this month, she released the first in a series of web videos aiming to introduce herself to voters.

Templeton has been actively campaigning since last year. She faces Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill and Greenville businessman John Warren in the June 12 GOP primary.