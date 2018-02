7News Caring for the Carolina along with Ingles, Bath Fitter & Unclaimed Furniture will be having our spring Shred-A-Thons!

Bring your sensitive documents and empty medicine bottles for us to shred on site.

Times are 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. in the locations below:

Tuesday March 20th – Bath Fitter 608 Crown Pointe Duncan, SC

Tuesday April 3rd – Ingles 116 West Butler Rd. Mauldin, SC

Tuesday April. 17th – Unclaimed Furniture 198 Plemmons Rd. Duncan, SC