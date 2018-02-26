Study raises concerns about overdosing on non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

(WSPA) – A new study out of Boston University suggests many people are taking dangerously high levels of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, known as NSAIDs.

The findings highlight the misconception that because there is no prescription needed for most of these drugs, there is no problem.

“Many people just assume that because they’re over the counter there’s very low side effect or they’re not going to be harmful. That is not true,” said Doctor David Brancati with EmergencyMD in Greenville.

He is quick to point out, NSAIDs, are safe when used for a short time. You likely have a bottle in your medicine cabinet, like Ibuprofen, Aspirin, Motrin, or Aleve.

But he says when they are used beyond three days, people should consult with a doctor first.

“The problem we’re seeing is that even in normal dosages, people or patients are taking this for an extended period of time,” he said.

That can result in health problems like gastric ulcers, esophagitis, kidney failure, and cardiac disease.

The study found 15% of the 1326 participants were taking the drug at dangerously high levels. It also found nearly 40% of participants took more than one NSAID regularly, and half of those didn’t even realize that they were in the same class of drugs, which makes overdosing more likely.