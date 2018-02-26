Upstate lawmaker hosts gun drawing for teachers

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA)–A South Carolina lawmaker is hosting a gun giveaway to teachers and one “freedom-loving patriot.”

State Rep. Steven Long, R-Spartanburg, made the announcement on Monday.

Long said in a news release that three handguns will be given away in a drawing, including one to a K-12 teacher or school employee, another to an employee in higher education and a third winner in the drawing.

Schell Arms in Inman will help with the transfer of the guns – Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield – after winners complete a background check, Long said.

Winning teachers will also receive a gift certificate to earn a concealed weapons permit.

Long said he’s hosting the giveaway to show support for legislation in the state House that would allow teachers to carry guns.

“We must do everything we can to ensure the safety of children in schools, both K-12 and our higher education institutions. Allowing teachers or school staff members to carry is the most efficient and most effective way to do this,” Rep Long said in a statement.

People can enter the drawing on Long’s website at www.stevenlongsc.com.

Long’s announcement was made the same day that Congress is set to return amid outcry about gun violence after a gunman killed 17 people in a Florida school shooting.