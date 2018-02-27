1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – One person died and a second person was taken to an area hospital following a shooting in Buncombe County on Tuesday.

According to Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 200 block of Rock Hill Road in Asheville.

Sheriff’s office deputies arrived at the scene around 7:40 p.m. after a gunshot wound was reported, and found one person deceased.

Another person was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

According the sheriff’s office, the shooting appears to be a result of a domestic incident and an investigation is ongoing and active at this time.