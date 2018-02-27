2 teens charged after making school threats in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office deputies have charged two teens with making threats.

According to a news release, a 17-year-old was charged with disturbing schools after reportedly writing a bomb threat on the wall at Calhoun Falls Charter School on Feb. 19.

The teen reportedly turned himself in to the sheriff’s office on Feb. 27 and has since been released on bond.

A 15-year-old students was also charged with disturbing schools following a threat at Abbeville High School on Feb. 22.

According to the news release, deputies determined that an unknown person sent a student a message using Snapchat, and said they were going to “shoot up the school.”

The investigation determined that the 15-year-old communicated the threat.

“We will exhaust all means necessary in locating and charging anyone who threatens to do harm to any school, student, or teacher here in Abbeville County,” Sheriff Ray Watson said.