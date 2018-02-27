Bill could change certification requirements for counselors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A bill set to be discussed in the South Carolina House on Tuesday would give counselors a new option to help people facing substance abuse.

Supporters of the bill said it could help people gain easier access to help.

Right now, addiction counselors in South Carolina must get a certification but the bill would create an option for counselors to get a license.

Addiction Counselor Donny Brock said he’s part of a statewide group of counselors supporting the bill to create a licensing system in South Carolina.

Brock said the bill would mean new counselors wouldn’t need as much on-the-job training as they do now.

He said it may motivate colleges to start programs for addiction counseling.

Brock said patients who rely on addiction counselors would also benefit because more insurance companies would pay for licensed counselors in our state.

While the bill wouldn’t require licenses, Brock said it would make becoming an addiction counselor more efficient and a more attractive career path.