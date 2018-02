Blue Moon Specialty Foods Opens New Store With Deli, Bakery and Market - Known for specialty items like “Yep! Shake” seasoning and pimento cheese, Blue Moon Specialty Foods has been a staple for over a decade in S…

Delicious Reads Event - On the Food Scene tonight, amazing desserts and drinks while hearing from 20 food authors. The Delicious Reads event is coming up on March 1…

Indigo Flow & Art - There is a new yoga studio in the Village of West Greenville!

What’s Brewing February 27, 2018 - In tonight's What's Brewing, Naked man on ATV, Chip and Joanna Gaines open restaurant, new app: Vero and Black Panther donates to kids.

Celebrity-Approved Collectors Items for Sale Inside Local Shop - Mon Amie Gifts, an extension of sorts of The Mon Amie Morning Cafe in Spartanburg, is now selling world-renowned art that has a celebrity fo…

The Greenville Jazz Collective Performs - The Greenville Jazz Collective is here to give us a taste of the Afro Cuban music from the Caliente Cuba Celebration.

Caliente Cuba - On the Social Scene tonight, celebrating the rich music, art and food of Cuba! Caliente Cuba is coming up on Thursday and we have Tracie and…

“Greenville Fashion Week” - The first "Greenville Fashion Week" is happening this April and if you want to go, you need to get tickets now! On the Fashion Scene tonight…

What’s Brewing January 26, 2018 - In tonight's What's Brewing, Celebrity Big Brother winner, Simpsons predict curling win, Chadwick Boseman giveaway and optical illusion phot…