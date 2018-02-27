Boil water advisory issued after line break in Southport Rd. area in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Water System is advising customers in the Southport Road area to boil their water until further notice.

According to a news release, a water main break has impacted water service on Southport Road from South Avenue to Matthew Perry Road, Canaan Church Road, Sequoia Drive, Pinton Drive, Summerland Drive, Bayberry Drive, Old Canaan Road, S. Meadow Drive, Canaan Road, Seay Lane, Loop Road, Bullington Road, Carolina Country Club Road, Lakeland Drive, Michael Drive and Seabrook Drive.

Spartanburg Water officials said customers may experience a brief interruption of service or a reduction in normal water pressures, and repairs are being made at this time.

Officials said once repairs are made, the water will be tested to make sure there is no contamination.

Customers are asked to boil water for drinking or cooking for at least one full minute before use, and any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.