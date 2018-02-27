Family of Heidi Todd releases statement; Mother released from hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The mother who was attacked in the abduction of Heidi Todd was released from the hospital.

Upon her release on Tuesday, February 27th from the hospital. The Todd family released a statement to the community.

Thank you to the entire community for the support and love that continues to help my family heal. Several days ago, the world felt like it was falling apart when we were attacked and Heidi was taken. I am grateful to report my wife’s release from the hospital following several surgeries and that we are all together again. Our road to recovery will not be easy after these traumatic experiences, but the prayers and love we have felt these days have been humbling and we greatly appreciate the respect for privacy we asked for and have received.