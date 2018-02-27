Fired SC educator cited love for student

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) – A fired South Carolina assistant principal told a mother she was in love with the woman’s son.

Lexington School District Two released three letters Monday from district officials to former Airport High School Assistant Principal Dawn Diimmler earlier this year. The letters were released under a Freedom of Information request from local media.

One of the letters is from an administrator who said he listened to a recording of a conversation between Diimmler and the student’s mother.

The 44-year-old Diimmler has been charged with sexual battery with a student for having sex with a 19-year-old student in both Lexington and Richland counties.

She was fired Feb. 12.

Diimmler would not talk to reporters as she left a bond hearing in Lexington on Monday. Her next hearing is April 5.

