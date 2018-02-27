FL gov. makes announcement about $500 million investment for student safety

DORAL, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Rick Scott made an announcement regarding a $500 million investment to keep Florida students safe on Tuesday.

In his announcement, Gov. Scott said law enforcement, educators and mental health professionals from across the state met with him to come up with ideas to make sure Florida schools are safe.

Scott’s investment includes significant law enforcement presence in every school. He said bigger schools will have more law enforcement present.

“Arm law enforcement and let teachers teach,” Scott said.

Other investments include bullet proof glass, steel doors, upgraded locks and metal detectors in schools.

Scott’s plan includes mental health councilors and school and increased mental health resources.

Under the plan, schools would have a threat assessment team to meet on a monthly basis.

“There is nothing more important than to make sure these schools are safe,” said Scott.

Scott also met with Stoneman Douglas High School parents and students who lost loved ones after the shooting.

Two fathers who lost children in the shooting were present for Scott’s announcement, Andy Pollick and Ryan Petty.

“I want to be the last father of a murdered kid who’s ever in the country,” Pollick said.

Part of the $500 million investment would go to a state-wide “See Something, Say Something” website and mobile app.

There is a little over a week left in the legislative session for lawmakers to pass the bill.