Fmr. horse riding teacher inappropriately touched student, Greenville Co. deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man on multiple counts of committing a lewd act on a child, as well as assault and battery on Tuesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Daniel Luther Pierce, 53, was charged with three counts of committing a lewd act upon a child under 16 and assault and batter-second degree.

Investigators started an investigation into Pierce reportedly touched a student while employed as an instructor at Dogwood Terrace Stables in Marietta on Dec. 29, 2017.

After investigating the initial case, investigators learned of an additional case with similar instances from an additional victim from Dogwood Terrace Stables, who was allegedly victimized by Pierce on multiple occasions between Aug. 2007 and Aug. 2013.

Pierce was arrested on Tuesday and was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he was being held pending a bond hearing.

According to the release, investigators believe there may be additional victims and ask that anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.