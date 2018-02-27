Greenville County Schools set to vote on DACA resolution

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Tuesday evening, Greenville County Schools board members will be voting on a resolution in support of DACA students receiving professional licenses.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, is a program created under President Obama which gives a legal status to people who were brought to the country illegally as minors. However, the Trump Administration rescinded the program last year, and lawmakers continue to debate the status of the program.

The resolution has been met with some criticism in the community which DACA students say is hurtful.

“I was 11-years-old when I crossed the border, and I have done nothing but try to be the best citizen I could be,” DACA recipient Sarai Bautista said.

It’s students like Bautista that the GCS board wants to support.

“They have been good students, they have been in this country for many years, they have earned credentials that they cannot receive, and we simply want them to be able to get the jobs that industry needs,” said Greenville County Schools Board member Chuck Saylors.

Currently under South Carolina law, DACA students cannot get professional or occupational licenses for more than 40 jobs such as nursing, cosmetology, and welding.

“There are 8000 jobs in the Upstate that remained unfilled, skilled positions that many of these students could get those jobs if they had the credentials that they have earned,” Saylors said.

For Bautista, the law meant changing her major from radiology to general studies.

“I had worked really hard to get as far as I’d gotten and to know by the end of it, South Carolina’s not going to recognize you for something that’s completely out of your control was devastating,” Bautista said.

Saylors says if a student attends GCS from grades K through 12, the district pays nearly $100,000 for their education.

“It’s a simple economic conversation over the fact that we have spent millions of dollars for many of these students over the years,” Saylors said.

Board members hope that will keep the investment Greenville County taxpayers made local since many DACA students are faced with the decision of moving to states that will provide licenses. Bautista says she has friends who are planning to move away from the only state or place they’ve ever called home.

“All of the money South Carolina has put in their education will go to a different state because it won’t allow them to practice their field here,” Bautista said.

State Representative Neal Collins (R- Pickens) filed a bill at the end of last year that would allow DACA recipients to receive in-state tuition, occupational licensing, and lottery scholarships if they meet qualifications.