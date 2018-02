GREER, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of hitting a Greer Police officer with a car.

It happened near the intersection of Highway 80 and Victor Hill Rd. on Jan. 24.

Timothy Wayne Gibson, 40, of Piedmont is charged with attempted murder, according to the arrest warrant.

The warrant says the officer’s knee was hurt.

Gibson is currently in the Spartanburg Co. Detention Center, according to jail records.

