Man added to most wanted list in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials added an armed and dangerous man wanted on multiple charges to the most wanted list.

According to a post on the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials have added Ketoro LaShane Leslie, 27, of Anderson to the list of Most Wanted fugitives.

Leslie is currently wanted on four active warrants for unlawful carrying of a weapon, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension – 1st.

According to the post, Leslie is considered armed and dangerous and they ask that people should not attempt to approach or apprehend him.

Leslie was described as being 5-foot-9 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes Leslie or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau to speak to Sgt. Brock at 864-260-4435.

Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or by visiting https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=585.