GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office said he stabbed and shot his roommate to death after an argument.

Alim Muhammad Banks, 54, is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The shooting happened last night in the 300 block of Inez Lane.

Banks is in the Greenville Co. Detention Center waiting on a bond hearing.