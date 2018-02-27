Middle school student charged with making threats in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a middle school student after the student sent text messages in regards to violence to students.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, on Monday a sheriff’s office school resource officer was told about disturbing text messages that had been sent to several students at Riverside Middle School in Pendleton, threatening violence against the students.

Following the investigation, a 14-year-old Riverside Middle School student was charged with disturbing schools.

According to the release, the Department of Juvenile Justice was notified and the student was taken to the Juvenile Holding Facility in Greenville.

