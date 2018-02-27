Spying smartphones: Lawmakers raise concerns about Chinese manufacturers

US lawmakers are raising concerns that certain types of smartphones could be spying on you.

The Chinese manufacturers are accused of using the phones for espionage.

Harold McCarter was so shocked to learn, a brand he’s used and sold at Wireless Warehaus in Spartanburg was found in 2016 by the security firm Kryptowire to be secretly transmitting data to China.

“I was floored, you know, as soon as I found out, I was like, Wow, I had no idea this was going on,” said McCarter.

The BLU R1 HD is reportedly no longer a threat.

But now lawmakers in Washington are warning phones made by Chinese manufacturers Huawei and ZTE may come with the technology that spies on you.

“If you’re going to buy an unlocked phone that is not in any contract with major carriers, then you run the risk of where that phone came from, what that company may or may not have put on it, and what people in-between that company and the time it made it into your hands did to that phone,” said Kevin Hodges, an IT expert at USC Upstate.

The Chinese companies told reporters this week the concerns are “groundless suspicions.” Meanwhile there’s a bill in Congress prohibiting the US Government from purchasing or leasing their telecom equipment.

McCarter knows for many customers, affordability is key. He says even if that makes you willing to potentially give up privacy, at least you have a right to know.

“I’m not going to sell you a phone that I don’t back up myself, but I will be looking into it in the future to do some thorough testing and see what we can find,” he said.

No evidence of cyberspying from either company has been presented to the public. Lawmakers who have been vocal against these phones, have access to classified information.