Tenn. man bragged about child rape on Facebook, sheriff says

KINGSTON, Tenn. – (WATE) – A Roane County man has been charged with child rape after the sheriff’s office received multiple reports of him bragging about it on Facebook.

Brian David Gann, 30, is charged with six counts of child rape, three counts of harassment, one count of aggravated stalking and three counts of retaliation.

Sheriff Jack Stockton says his office received several reports of Gann bragging on Facebook about raping young children.

In a separate case, he was charged with sending threatening letters to an assistant district attorney and a child support judge. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says on January 11, they began investigating the origin of the letters and uncovered evidence that pointed to Gann.

Gann was arrested on Sunday and is being held in the Roane County jail.