Three-vehicle crash in Greenville causes nearby power outages

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – City of Greenville officials said a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Faris Road and Augusta Road has caused a power outage in the area.

Live power lines were down as a result of the crash — which happened around 3:15 p.m. — and fire department, EMS, Duke Energy and Greenville Police responded to the scene.

According a Tweet from city officials, around 1,000 customers were initially impacted in the power outage, but Duke Energy reports that 66 customers are still without power.

Anyone driving through the area is asked to avoid the intersection and plan an alternate route.

Greenville Police said there were no major injuries were reported in the crash and no one was transported to the hospital.

Duke Energy officials on-scene said repairs will likely take until the morning and the intersection will remain closed.